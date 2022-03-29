Hyderabad: Man ends life after wife refuses to cook chicken curry

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:13 PM, Tue - 29 March 22

Hyderabad: An auto-rickshaw driver died after consuming poison, reportedly after his wife refused to make chicken curry for him.

According to the police, M Ratan Lal (32), who lived along with family at Dundigal had on Saturday evening, returned from work and asked his wife to prepare chicken curry for him with the chicken he bought from a nearby shop.

However, his wife told him that their daughter was down with chicken pox, and that she would not cook a non-vegetarian dish at home. An argument ensued, after which Ratan Lal allegedly consumed poison he found in the house, the Dundigal police said.

His wife informed her neighbours and relatives who rushed Ratan Lal to Gandhi Hospital, where he passed away while undergoing treatment on Monday night. A case under Section 174 of CrPC was booked and investigation is on.