Hyderabad: Man ends life at Madhapur

09:26 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Hyderabad: A man died after jumping from a multi-storied building at Madhapur on Friday early hours. A love failure is suspected to be the reason.

The victim, identified as S.Kishore Raju (30), a private employee from Secunderabad, had come to the birthday party of his friend at Ayyappa Society in Madhapur on Thursday night. According to the police, Raju, who was upset over his love issue and allegedly was in an inebriated condition, jumped from the fifth floor of the building.

He fell on the ground and suffered grievous injuries. He was shifted to a nearby hospital, where he died later. The Madhapur police are investigting.