Hyderabad: Man ends life at Mailardevpally

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:23 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A carpenter died by suicide at his house in Mailardevpally in the city on Saturday night due to family issues.

G Narsing, 40, stayed along with his wife at their house at Padmashialipuram in Mailardevpally police station limits and worked as a carpenter. He reportedly used to regularly pick up arguments with his wife Shiva Laxmi over family issues and quarrel with her.

On Saturday night, he sent his wife to her relative’s place saying he did not want her at home. “In the night, Narsing is suspected to have hanged himself to the iron rod in the ceiling of the house and committed suicide,” said Mailardevpally sub inspector, M Sreelatha.

A case is booked.