Hyderabad: Man ends life on video call with wife

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:05 PM, Mon - 15 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Angry after an argument with his wife over going to his parents’ house for celebrating Bonalu, a man died, allegedly by suicide, even as he was on a video call with his wife at Maheshwaram in Pahadishareef on the city outskirts.

The man, Sai Karthik Goud (33), along with his wife Ravali had gone to attend a relative’s wedding at Kandukur on Saturday. While his wife stayed back, Goud returned home.

Police said the couple had argued over going to Goud’s parents’ house in Meerpet, where his family was planning to celebrate Bonalu. While Goud insisted, Ravali refused to go with him. After the argument, Goud made a video call with a noose around his neck and told her he was going to end his life. He then hanged himself from the ceiling fan.

Ravali called the neighbours and alerted them. By the time they rushed to the house and forcibly opened it, Goud had died, police said.