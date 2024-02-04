Hyderabad: Man found dead under suspicious circumstances at Manikonda

A man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a car at Puppalguda in Manikonda on Sunday morning

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 February 2024, 09:45 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a car at Puppalguda in Manikonda on Sunday morning. The deceased, identified as Ramesh, a resident of Manikonda, along with two friends Venkatesh and Srikanth Reddy, went to Yadadri Bhuvangiri on Saturday and returned late in the night to the city.

“As the car had run out of fuel, Venkatesh and Srikanth left Ramesh and managed to reach their homes. Ramesh, however, was later found dead in the car under suspicious circumstances. We are investigating the case from all angles,” Raidurgam Inspector, Harikrishna Reddy said.

Also Read 84 kg of ganja seized at Muthangi toll plaza

The police summoned Venkatesh and Srikanth on Sunday for questioning. It is learnt that they told the cops that the trio were childhood friends and went for a long drive. While returning, they consumed food and liquor, they maintained.

A case under Section 174 of CrPC is registered and investigation is going on. The doctors in their preliminary enquiry pointed out that Ramesh might have suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away. However, the police are waiting for the final autopsy report.