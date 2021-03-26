Hyderabad: Man found dead with injuries, family suspects murder

The man, identified as K Sunil, a private employee was staying alone and reportedly had a drinking habit.

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in front of his house at Nandamuri Nagar in Jawahar Nagar late on Wednesday.

The man, identified as K Sunil, a private employee was staying alone and reportedly had a drinking habit, was found with external injuries on his body.

His neighbours alerted the police and his family members. They suspect he could have been attacked and killed. The Jawaharnagar police booked a case and are investigating. They said the cause of death would be known after the autopsy report.

The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue and was handed over to the family after autopsy on Thursday evening.

