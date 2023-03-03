Hyderabad: 37-year-old man found murdered at Bharat Nagar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:40 PM, Fri - 3 March 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A 37-year-old man was found murdered at Bharat Nagar in Jawaharnagar on Friday morning. He is suspected to have been stabbed to death elsewhere and body disposed here, police said.

The victim, Ali Khan, was brutally beaten and stabbed to death, police suspect and preliminary enquiry revealed that Ali Khan was an accused in a murder case in the past. He had a love marriage a year ago.

On receiving information, the Jawaharnagar police reached the spot and took up investigation.

Police sources said a murder case was registered and officials were investigating from all possible angles.