Rachakonda police solve murder case of burnt body; three arrested

The arrested persons are Karnala Pranay Kumar (26), of Medchal, Pasuloti Rohith (23) of Nizamabad and Mabbu Nagesh (25) of Jawaharnagar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 February 2024, 05:33 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Jawaharnagar police unraveled the mystery behind the murder of a car driver whose partially burnt body was found at an isolated location in Kowkoor forest five days ago and arrested three persons, for their alleged involvement in the murder.

The arrested persons are Karnala Pranay Kumar (26), of Medchal, Pasuloti Rohith (23) of Nizamabad and Mabbu Nagesh (25) of Jawaharnagar.

A woman, Sandiri Kavya, (33) wife of the victim is absconding.

According to the police, the victim Sandiri Swamy (35) was residing at Balajinagar, Jawaharnagar along with his wife Sandiri Kavya. The woman was allegedly into a relationship with Pranay and gave him around Rs. 12 lakh for various purposes on different instances.

“Swamy suspected his wife was cheating on him and quarrelled with her on several instances. Kavya told about it to Pranay who then planned to eliminate Swamy,” said DCP Malkajgiri, P V Padmaja.

On January 26 , Pranay called up Swamy and told that he wanted to go to Ananthapur in a car and wanted him to drive the car for which he would be paid. Pranay and Swamy started from the city to Nizamabad to pick up Rohith, who is friend of Pranay. After reaching Nizamabad, Pranay picked up Rohith and all of them went to an isolated place and consumed liquor.

“When Swamy got drunk, Pranay and Rohith stabbed him to death and put the body in the car and returned to the city. They picked up Nagesh and then headed to city outskirts where they purchased tarpaulin cover and fuel. The trio then dumped the body at Vikalanguda colony in Jawaharnagar and set it on fire,” said the official.

Kavya after coming to know about the murder of her husband transferred an amount of Rs. 43,000 to Pranay to help in disposing the body of her husband and conceal the crime, DCP said.

While Pranay, Rohith and Nagesh were arrested, the woman managed to escape. The police are making efforts to arrest the woman.