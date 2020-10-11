Hyderabad: Man found killed in his flat at SR Nagar

The victim Chandrasekhar was earlier arrested by the police in connection with the suicide of his wife.

Hyderabad: A man was found murdered at an apartment in Dharam Karam Road in Ameerpet under SR Nagar police station limits on Sunday morning.

The victim Chandrasekhar was earlier arrested by the police in connection with the suicide of his wife. The in-laws of Chandrasekhar had alleged that he was harassing the woman, forcing her to end her life.

On Sunday morning Chandrasekhar was found murdered in the apartment. The police reached the spot and after preliminary spot enquiry shifted the body to Osmania Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination. A case is registered by the SR Nagar police and investigation taken up.

