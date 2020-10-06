Hyderabad: Man gets lifer for killing wife

By | Published: 11:23 pm

Hyderabad: A local court on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on him. The convicted person is G Anantha Ramulu (34), a construction worker from Bhagyanagar Colony in Hasthinapuram and a native of Narsampally village in Mahabubnagar. The case dates back to November 2015 when Anantha Ramulu harassed and murdered his wife G Laxmamma (30) by setting her ablaze. The couple who were married 15 years ago had two children, a boy and girl. Ramulu often came home drunk and in an inebriated condition harassed his wife for money.

