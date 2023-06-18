Hyderabad: Man held for filming woman taking bath

A woman who stayed in a house adjacent to the hostel was taking bath in the bathroom when Kiran allegedly recorded her using his mobile phone, from his hostel building.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:45 PM, Sun - 18 June 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A 21 year-old man who allegedly using his mobile phone filmed a woman while was taking a bath on Saturday, was arrested by the SR Nagar police.

According to the police, Kiran (22) who worked for a private firm has been staying at Sri Devi Hostel at Ameerpet for the last few months. On Saturday, a woman who stayed in a house adjacent to the hostel was taking bath in the bathroom when Kiran allegedly recorded her using his mobile phone, from his hostel building. The woman noticed it and shouted at him.

Later, she informed about it to her family members who along with local people came to the hostel and caught hold of Kiran. He was handed over to police. A case is registered at the SR Nagar police station.