Hyderabad: Man held for impersonating KTR’s PA

Budumuru Nagaraju (25) a native of Srikakulam in AP, allegedly called the management of a pharmaceutical company and introduced himself as Tirupathi Reddy, the Minister’s PA and assured help, but for a price

By | Published: 11:35 pm

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man, who reportedly is a former Ranji cricketer, was caught by the Hyderabad City Police on charges of cheating people by impersonating IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s personal assistant and for trying to extort money from the public.

The man, Budumuru Nagaraju (25) a native of Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, allegedly called the management of a pharmaceutical company and introduced himself as Tirupathi Reddy, the Minister’s PA, and said the Pollution Control Board was going to issue a closure notice to the company and assured help, but for a price.

“Nagaraju demanded Rs 15 lakh from the management to resolve the issue,” said P Radha Kishan Rao, DCP (Task Force). Based on a complaint, the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force laid a trap and caught him at Jubilee Hills. Nagaraju was earlier involved in seven similar cases in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the DCP said, adding that he was handed over to the Jubilee Hills police for further action.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .