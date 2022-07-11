Hyderabad: Man held for raping minor girl at knife point

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:06 PM, Mon - 11 July 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police on Monday arrested a man on charges of threatening and raping a minor girl at knife point in June.

The arrested person, Mohd.Rashid (30), was a construction worker from the same neighbourhood and a distant relative of the victim’s family. The 14-year-old girl was staying with her mother, step-father and two siblings.

According to the police, Rashid who was aware that the victim’s parents would go to work leaving her and the other siblings home, went to their house on June 2 and tried to make sexual advances towards the victim. When she resisted, he threatened her with a knife and raped her.

He also threatened her not to reveal it to anyone. Due to fear, she remained silent.

The incident came to light several days later when she was spotted crying by her mother who enquired with her. It was then that the girl shared what happened.

Based on a complaint, the Banjara Hills police booked a case and arrested Rashid.