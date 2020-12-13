Hyderabad: Man held for running sex racket

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: A person who was organising prostitution under the garb of body massage service was caught by the Special Operations Team of the Rachakonda Police on Saturday. The police rescued two women during the operation. Acting on a tip off, the SOT (Malkajgiri) team caught the man identified as Vadtya Ramesh (23) of Raghavendranagar in Borabanda and a native of Nalgonda district.

“Ramesh uploaded pictures of young girls on social networking sites and when customers contacted him, he would send the girls to their place for prostitution. At times he used to take them along with him,” said the Rachakonda Police. Ramesh had brought two women from Rajahmundry and forced them into the prostitution. The man was handed over to the Kushaiguda police station for further action.

