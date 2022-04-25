Hyderabad: Man held for smuggling ganja

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:08 PM, Mon - 25 April 22

Hyderabad: The alert driver of a private bus helped the police in nabbing one person who was allegedly smuggling ganja from the city to Maharashtra.

The driver, Dineshwar, was on a regular trip from Hyderabad to Nagpur on July 26 last year, when around 1.30 p.m, two persons boarded the bus at Balamrai carrying four buckets with them.

On getting suspicious, the driver asked the strangers what was in the buckets. To his shock, both the men left the buckets behind and fled the spot. Sensing something suspicious, Dineshwar alerted his manager Syed Ateequddin, who in turn informed the Begumpet police.

The police found about 25 kilograms of ganja in the buckets.

“With the help of a phone number that one of them had furnished while booking tickets at the travel agency we tracked down one man to Varda in Maharashtra. A special team nabbed him on Saturday in Varda,” DCP (North) Deepti Chandana said, adding that efforts were on to nab the second suspect.

The man, identified as Salman Khan, 32, reportedly purchased the ganja from Visakhapatnam and was trying to smuggle it to Maharashtra.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .