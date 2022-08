Hyderabad: Man jailed for abusing, assaulting woman

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:00 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

Hyderabad: A local court on Monday sentenced a man to two years of imprisonment for abusing and assaulting a woman in Malkajgiri in 2015. The court imposed a fine of Rs.10,000 on him.

T.Prem Kumar (43), a resident of Moula Ali had taken a hand loan of Rs.15 lakh from the victim and when she asked him to repay it, he abused and assaulted her. The Malkajgiri police booked a case and arrested him.