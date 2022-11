Hyderabad: Man killed in accident at Jalpally

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:25 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

Hyderabad: A 34 year-old man died in a road accident at Jalpally on Monday night after his bike skidded on the road.

According to the police, Shaik Nazim Ahmed (34), a resident of Kothapet, Balapur, was going on a motorcycle when his bike skidded on the road at Jalpally cargo road.

The victim fell on the road and sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Osmania General Hospital.

He died while undergoing treatment. A case is registered and investigation going on.