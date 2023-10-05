Hyderabad: Man kills brother over a personal grudge

A man killed his brother at Filmnagar over a personal grudge on Wednesday night

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:04 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Hyderabad: A man killed his brother at Filmnagar over a personal grudge on Wednesday night.

The suspect Sabir Ahmed allegedly attacked his brother Sajid Ahmed at his house with a knife. Sabir suspected that his wife was being harassed by Sajid and confronted him.

An argument took place between them on Wednesday night and later the suspect stabbed Sajid to death, said the police.

The incident happened at Basava Taraka Nagar Filmnagar.

The suspect later surrendered before the police. The filmnagar police registered a case and investigating.

Also Read Two persons die by suicide in separate incidents in Hyderabad