Hyderabad: Man kills woman, arrested while attempting to dispose body

A daily wager who had murdered a woman at Shadnagar and was attempting to dispose the body, was arrested by the police

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:04 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A daily wager who had murdered a woman at Shadnagar and was attempting to dispose the body, was arrested by the police on Monday night.

According to the police, Ramulu, a resident of Patelnagar, Shadnagar, allegedly strangulated a woman Devika to death and packed the body in a gunny bag. In an attempt to dispose it, he was carrying it when on suspicion the police stopped him on outskirts of Chatanpally village, Shadnagar mandal.

“On checking the bag, the policemen found the body of a woman in it. Ramulu was detained and on questioning, he admitted to killing Devika and taking the body to dispose it,” said ACP Shadnagar, Ch. Kushalkar.

Ramulu told the police their family did not have a son and after convincing Devika’s husband, Purushotham two months ago, he adopted the couple’s son aged around three months. He paid Rs 1.5 lakh to Purushotham as a goodwill.

However, since last few days, Devika was coming to the house of Ramulu and demanding her child be handed back. However, Ramulu and his family were not agreeing for it leading to a quarrel on Monday night. In a fit of rage, Ramulu took a scarf and strangulated Devika leading to her death.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, Stephen Raveendra rewarded the three policemen Rafi, Bhupal Reddy and Govardhan, who caught Ramulu red-handed.