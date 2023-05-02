Adilabad double-murder case: Husband of victim arrested

Six special teams were formed with the mystery being cracked within two days of the murder, Adilabad SP said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Adilabad: One person was arrested on Tuesday for his alleged role in the double murder case at Seethagondi village in Gudihathnoor mandal, while three of the accused were absconding.

Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar said Sonkamble Ramesh, a painting worker from Sundarayya Nagar in Adilabad town, was arrested while his sisters, Swapna from Sundarayyanagar and Sheela, and his brother-in-law Chandalwar Venkatesh of Khurshidnagar in Adilabad, were still at large.

The victims were Md Rehman (20) of Bhuktapur and Ashwini (30).

On being interrogated, Ramesh confessed to murdering his wife Ashiwni by taking assistance from Swapna, Venkatesh and Sheela for bringing disrepute to his family by moving closely with Rehman on April 28. They first killed Rehman by hitting him on the head with a large stick after which they chased Aswhini, who tried to flee the spot, and killed her in the same fashion.

Ramesh told the police he and Ashwini were living separately after he found about her illicit affair with the youngster three months ago. Ramesh married Ashwini 11 years ago and they had an eight-year-old son and a four-year old daughter.

A search was launched to nab the remaining accused persons.

