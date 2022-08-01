Hyderabad: Man murdered at Balkampet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:19 PM, Mon - 1 August 22

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old man was murdered, allegedly by his brother-in-law, at Balkampet on Sunday night.

The victim, K Anand of Balkampet under SR Nagar police station limits was at his home when the suspect K Raju (25) of East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh came to his house.

“An argument broke out between them during which Raju took a LPG cylinder and hit Anand on the head before escaping. Anand suspected his wife was having an affair with Raju, who is his cousin, and frequently quarreled with the woman. Raju picked up the quarrel on coming to know about this,” police said.

Investigation is on.