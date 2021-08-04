Hyderabad: Man repeatedly stabs woman for rejecting proposal

According to the police, the victim Chamanthi (22), a salesperson at a supermarket had become friends with the suspect Girish (24), a private employee from Jawaharnagar

Hyderabad: A woman was stabbed multiple times by a man, allegedly after she rejected his proposal, at her house in Bowenpally here on Wednesday afternoon. The condition of the woman, who is currently under treatment, was said to be out of danger.

According to the police, the victim Chamanthi (22), a salesperson at a supermarket had become friends with the suspect Girish (24), a private employee from Jawaharnagar. They had exchanged phone numbers and were in contact over phone for some days until he proposed to her recently.

“But she rejected the proposal. He started to follow and pressurize her. She also informed her parents about the harassment. They intervened and warned him to mend his behavior,” said K.Ravi Kumar, Inspector (Bowenpally).

On Wednesday around 1.30 pm, when the woman was busy with household chores in her home, he approached her from behind with a knife and after abusing her, stabbed her multiple times in the stomach. Her family members, who were on the spot, were threatened by him. She fell on the floor, after which Girish attempted to die by suicide by stabbing himself in the stomach.

While the victim was rushed to a private hospital in Bowenpally, Girish is undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital. The Bowenpally police booked a case of attempt to murder and took up investigation. Girish will be taken into custody after he recovers, police said.

