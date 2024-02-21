NIEPID Bowenpally to set up Hydrotherapy Unit

The proposed hydrotherapy pool will be one of the largest therapeutic pools with advanced equipment and exclusively for intervention to persons with disabilities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 04:59 PM

The proposed hydrotherapy pool will be one of the largest therapeutic pools with advanced equipment and exclusively for intervention to persons with disabilities.

Hyderabad: In a boon for persons with disabilities and to promote good quality therapeutic interventions for such individuals, the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID), Bowenpally in collaboration with The Hans Foundation is setting-up a Hydrotherapy Unit in its premises at Manovikas Nagar, Bowenpally.

The Hans foundation will contribute for construction of Hydrotherapy pool, infrastructure, equipment at an estimated cost of 5.19 crore (Rs.5,19,00,389) and NIEPID will oversee and monitor the construction, bear the operational costs, salaries of staff and other recurring expenditure of Rs.78,47,700, a press release said.

Also Read TSRTC to commence bus services to Vijayawada via JBS from October 18

The proposed hydrotherapy pool will be one of the largest therapeutic pools with advanced equipment and exclusively for intervention to persons with disabilities. The features of the facility include exclusive building for the pool with all infrastructure includes largest indoor pools, exclusive for persons with disabilities with advanced state-of- art equipment, size of 682 square meters, temperature controlled pool and provides interventions to all persons with disabilities.

Persons with disabilities and associated conditions such as cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, Down Syndrome, other locomotor disabilities, intellectual disability, sensory problems can benefit from the Hydrotherapy unit.

The facility will play an important role in improvement of their overall performance, improve physical and mental health, regulate muscle tone and improve range of movement, helps in intervention for sensory problems, improve cardio respiratory endurance and exercise capacity, improve social skills and behaviours and improve muscle strength and core stability.

The NIEPID Institute, which is a major tertiary centre in the area of disability rehabilitation of intellectual and developmental disabilities in Telangana, is an apex body having tripartite functions of training, research and services in the field of intellectual disability in the country.