Hyderabad: Man sentenced to 20 years for raping five-year-old

By | Published: 7:01 pm

Hyderabad: A local court on Thursday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment on charges of raping a minor girl.

Sukrat Singh Uikey alias Birju (39), a labourer who is a resident of Dhoolpet and native of Madhya Pradesh, entered a house at Shibil Hills under the Mangalhat police station limits on October 10 and raped the girl aged around five years when her parents were away.

Based a complaint lodged by the mother of the victim, the police arrested Sukrat Singh. The local court convicted him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs.10,000 as well.

