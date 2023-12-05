Hyderabad: Man sets ablaze AIMIM local office at Chandrayangutta

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:06 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An unidentified man attempted to set ablaze the local party office of AIMIM at Chandrayangutta on Tuesday morning. None was injured in the bid.

In the footage from a CCTV camera that was installed near the crime spot, a youngster covering his face is seen walking towards the office entrance and sprinkling petrol on the door before throwing a lighted match stick resulting in a fire.

The fire soon caught the door but the damage was limited to a part of the door as few residents noticed the flames and immediately doused the fire.

On being alerted, the Chandrayangutta police reached the spot later in the morning and after examination collected the CCTV footage.

Case was booked based on the complaint of Syed Shareef, a local AIMIM leader.

The police formed a special team to investigate the case and arrest the person.