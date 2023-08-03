Hyderabad: Man sexually abuses woman after both met on PUBG game three years ago

According to the police, the victim who is a resident of Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh got in touch with one Narasimhamurthy from Angara village of Kapileswara mandal of Konaseema district three years ago.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:24 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Hyderabad: A woman who met a man while playing PUBG game, allegedly ended up being sexually abused by him.

According to the police, the victim who is a resident of Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh got in touch with one Narasimhamurthy from Angara village of Kapileswara mandal of Konaseema district three years ago. Both of them were regularly playing PUBG on their phones.

Later, the woman got married in 2020 and was staying with her husband at her native place. However, Narsimhamurthy allegedly harassed the woman that ultimately led to her divorce.

Later, the suspect forced her to come to Hyderabad and took her to a house at Balkampet where he offered her sedatives laced with cool drink and when she fell unconscious, sexually abused her, said Madhuranagar police.

Narsimhamuthy allegedly clicked her photographs and was threatening her frequently by showing them. Unable to bear the alleged harassment, the victim approached the police at her native place in Andhra Pradesh, who registered a case and transferred it to Hyderabad on grounds of jurisdiction.

The police are investigating.