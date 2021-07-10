Hyderabad: Man stabbed in Kulsumpura

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted him to hospital for treatment. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

By | Published: 12:05 pm 12:25 pm

Hyderabad: One person was attacked with a knife at Kulsumpura on Friday night.

According to the police, some persons stabbed Manoj (25), a resident of Karwan near the SDA Nala late in the night over some issue.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted him to hospital for treatment. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

The police are making efforts to identify and arrest the assailants.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .