Hyderabad: Gangster Khaiser Pahelwan arrested by city police

The city police on Thursday apprehended notorious rowdy sheeter Khaiser alias Chor Khaiser for his alleged involvement in a criminal case.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:47 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Sources said Khaiser was involved in a criminal case and evading the police dragnet for the last few days. On specific information, a team of the local police with the assistance of Task Force nabbed Khaiser in the early hours of Thursday. He was arrested and is being remanded by the police.

Khaiser, was arrested by the police several times for his alleged involvement in various cases including murder, extortion, attempt to murder, robbery etc. The police had invoked the PD Act against him earlier. A rowdy sheet is maintained against him at Habeebnagar police station.

More details awaited.