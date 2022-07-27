Hyderabad: Man stuck in water rescued by police at Puranapul

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:10 PM, Wed - 27 July 22

Hyderabad: A man who was stuck in the surging water at Puranapul early on Wednesday was rescued by the police.

The man, yet to be identified, was drowning in the water flowing over the new service road at Puranapul when some persons noticed him and alerted Mangalhat Sub-inspector Ram Babu and Habeebnagar Inspector B Narsimha, who were standing near the Puranapul Bridge.

“As soon as we came to know about it, we rushed to the spot and found the man was waving at us seeking help. Myself along with Habeebnagar Inspector and a civilian formed a chain and reached the spot where he was spotted. However, he was not seen there. Apparently, he was drowning and not visible,” Ram Babu told Telangana Today.

“Fortunately, my feet touched him while we were trying to trace him and I pulled him out of the water. After carrying him to a safer area, we shifted him to the Osmania General Hospital,” Ram Babu said.

A video of the Sub-inspector carrying the man on his shoulders and wading through the water has gone viral on social media. Senior officials appreciated his act and announced a reward for his brave act.