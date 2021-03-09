Hyderabad: Meeting held on implementation of free water scheme

HMWSSB Managing Director M Dana Kishore said that officials were completing fixing of meter readers in domestic slums by going to door-to-door

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director M Dana Kishore, on Tuesday directed officials to expedite the process of providing 20,000 litres of water each month free of cost to households in Hyderabad.

In a meeting with water board officials on the progress of implementing free water scheme in the city on Tuesday, Kishore said that Aadhaar biometric equipment will be set up in each scheme to link Aadhaar with domestic consumers.

He said that officials were completing fixing of meter readers in domestic slums by going to door-to-door. “For convenience of consumers, we have extended the facility of linking Aadhaar with Can numbers at Mee-Seva centres,” Kishore said.

To complete this process, owner of water connection need to carry Aadhaar card and any monthly bill issued to them in last six months, he said adding that however, those meters which are not functional, will only be eligible from the day they are given connection.

Kishore instructed the officials to identify consumers who are not having meters and meters which were not in working condition and replace them.

