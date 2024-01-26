NVS Reddy: Revanth Reddy approved phase – II expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail

Traffic surveys and preparation of DPRs for the Phase - II corridors are going on at a brisk pace, he added.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 January 2024, 10:37 PM

Hyderabad: Managing Director, Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR), NVS Reddy, who unfurled the tricolor during the 75 th Republic Day celebrations at Metro Rail Bhavan on Friday, said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has approved the phase – II expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail proposals of 70 Kms length including Airport connectivity from different parts of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, NVS Reddy said that the metro phase-II proposals ensure metro rail services to all sections of the society in the state capital, and would also play an important role in the emergence of Hyderabad as an attractive global destination for investments.

He urged the HMRL engineers and employees to rededicate themselves and work with renewed vigour in an innovative way.