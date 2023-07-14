Hyderabad: MGIT to offer Mechatronics, Metallurgical and Materials Engineering courses

MGIT is offering Mechatronics Engineering, and Metallurgical and Materials Engineering programmes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:08 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

MGIT is offering Mechatronics Engineering, and Metallurgical and Materials Engineering programmes

Hyderabad: The Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT) is offering Mechatronics Engineering, and Metallurgical and Materials Engineering programmes.

Mechatronics Engineering, a unique and emergent discipline, integrates technology involving synergetic consideration and fusion of concepts of Mechanical, Electronics, Electrical, Computer Science, Data Science and Control Engineering. The key element of the course is integration of these areas through the design process, a press release said.

The Mechatronics curriculum includes basic mechanical engineering enriched with automation courses like SCADA based instrumentation & control systems, computer aided pneumatic and hydraulic control systems, design and simulation of industrial pneumatic and hydraulic circuits, CNC machines and its programming, industrial automation & robotics, robotic programming.

To meet the industry requirement for skilled professionals, the MGIT is offering the Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (MME) course at undergraduate level.

Students in the department get knowledge by interaction with experts from industries, research laboratories, and academic institutions from India and abroad. They are trained in reputed organizations like Bharat Forge Pune, Vizag Steel Plant, NML Jamshedpur, BARC Mumbai, DMRL, MIDHANI Hyderabad, RCMA, NFC, ARCI Hyderabad, NMDC, and several industries, the press release added.