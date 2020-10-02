Hyderabad: Mild tremors felt in Borabanda on Friday

By | Published: 10:27 pm

Hyderabad: Mild tremors measuring 1.5 on Richter scale were recorded in Borabanda in the city on Friday evening.

Around 8.35 pm, residents of Borabanda and nearby areas who felt the tremors and heard a loud sound, rushed out of their homes and panic prevailed for some times in the area. As the word spread, police teams on receiving the information rushed to the area. The local residents spent nearly an hour out on the streets before returning to their homes.

The National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) observatory located at Uppal recorded the tremors. “We recorded minor tremors of about 1.5 on Richter scale at around 8.35 pm,” NGRI officials said.

