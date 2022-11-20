Hyderabad: Minor crash halts Indian Racing League

A minor crash brought a premature end to the Indian Racing League at the Street Circuit on the bank of Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad

Though the second day of the event saw a huge turnout, the qualifying race saw the Chennai driver’s car hit by the Goa driver from behind, leaving the former in hospital with a fracture.

The organisers later said that the driver was safe and sound. Fans, who thronged the Street Circuit at the NTR Marg, got to witness the action during the qualifying race, although for a brief period.

They were, however, treated to some action with the JK Tyre National Racing Championship that went ahead as scheduled. The race saw Formula 4 cars and the crowd cheered the racers every time they zoomed past them.

The organisers, with drivers’ safety in mind, postponed the race but did not reveal where the remaining races will be held. The Indian Racing League is a precursor to India’s only racing event Formula E which is scheduled to be held at the same circuit in February next year.