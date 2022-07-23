Hyderabad: Minor girl raped by youngster in Vanasthalipuram

Hyderabad: A minor girl was allegedly raped by a youngster from her neighbourhood in Vanasthalipuram.

The 15-year-old girl, who lived with her parents, both construction workers, was known to the suspect Ramu (21), also a construction worker from the same neighbourhood. Police said the girl was forcibly taken by the suspect to his house in the absence of her parents and raped.

The girl initially did not inform her parents due to fear, but later confided in her mother. She was taken to a government hospital for a medical examination while based on a complaint from her mother, the Vanasthalipuram police booked a case.

Ramu has reportedly been arrested, though police were yet to announce the arrest.