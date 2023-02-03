Hyderabad: Motorist killed in road crash in Golconda

A motorist died after he was hit by a rashly driven bus at Shaikpet flyover in Golconda late on Friday evening

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:01 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A motorist died after he was hit by a rashly driven bus at Shaikpet flyover in Golconda late on Friday evening.

The incident occurred when the bus reportedly belonging to Bidar depot in Karnataka which was proceeding from Mehdipatnam towards Gachibowli hit the bike.

Also Read Hyderabad: Pedestrain killed in road crash at Golconda

The rider came under the wheels of the bus and died on the spot. Efforts were on to identify him and the Golconda police are investigating.