GHMC to develop 29 model corridors across Hyderabad

Covering a length of 21.53 km, the corridors are being developed with an estimated cost of Rs 56.82 crore.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:44 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Hyderabad: As a part of the Telangana government’s efforts to further improve infrastructure in the city while retaining focus on the future needs, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is developing 29 model corridors in different parts of the city. Covering a length of 21.53 km, these corridors are being developed with an estimated cost of Rs 56.82 crore.

The model corridors will have a main carriageway developed adjacent to the central median and another service road along with a bicycle track. A kerb will separate the cyclists from the traffic on service roads and model corridors will also have pavements, vending zone, a parking facility and greenery.

This infrastructure will be developed on a 75 feet road on one side of the central median and the same will come up on the other side of the central median. Similarly, if the road is 200 feet, infrastructure will be developed on a 100 feet road on one side of the central median and a similar model will come up on the other side.

Storm water drain infrastructure for these roads also make them different from the other roads in the city. The stormwater drain along the model corridors are designed to drain out the water within a short span of time making sure the road is not damaged due to water logging.

Some model corridors :

* Habsiguda crossroad to Musi bridge

*Nagole Bridge (near Musi River) towards LB Nagar ‘X’ Road

*LB Nagar ‘X’ Road towards Nagole Bridge( near Musi River)

* Chandrayangutta flyover to Mughal Colony

*Moghals Engineering College to Durganagar junction

*Durganagar Junction to Aramghar

*SD Eye Hospital to Retibowli Junction

*Rethibowli Junction to Nanal Nagar Junction

*Morine Bakery to Misha Medicals- Nanalnagar Road

*Misha Medicals to Tolichowki Traffic Police Station

*Tolichowki Traffic Police Station to Meghana Hosiery, Tolichowki

*Bandhan Function Hall to Hero SLN Automobile, Tolichowki

*Meghana Hosiery to Bandhan Function Hall, Tolichowki

*Hero SLN Automobile toS M Junior College, Tolichowki

*SM Junior college to Shiv Temple, Tolichowki

*Tolichowki Flyover to Surya Nagar Junction

* Biodiversity Junction to Leather Institute

*IT Heights to Khajaguda junction