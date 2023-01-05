Hyderabad: Mukesh Goud Memorial Wrestling Championships from Feb 9

The event will be conducted in 17 categories and about Rs 31 lakh prize money will be given to the winners

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:32 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Hyderabad: The Sreshth Foundation is going to conduct the inaugural edition of the Late Mukesh Goud Memorial Malla Yuddha National Wrestling Championships at the Victory Play Grounds, Hyderabad from February 9 to 12.

The event will be conducted in 17 categories and about Rs 31 lakh prize money will be given to the winners. Vikram Goud, founder of the Sreshth Foundation, unveiled the tournament poster at the Press Club, Hyderabad on Thursday. There is no registration fee for the participants.

Also Read Indian Kabaddi coach from Punjab shot dead in Philippines

“It was my father’s (Mukesh Goud) dream to see the sport flourish. We want to groom the next generation of wrestlers and hope to make Hyderabad a hub of Indian wrestling on the lines of Haryana. There are pockets of the city where wrestling still remains popular and has its die-hard fans. But the fact is that there aren’t any new training centres and the old ones are also not thriving like they used to. We are committed to building a strong ecosystem at the grassroots level. We plan to hold this event annually across Indian states and cities,” said Vikram Goud.