Hyderabad: Murder suspect hangs self at Rein Bazaar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:25 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old man, who was arrested a few months ago on charges of killing his wife, died by suicide at his house at Rein Bazaar on Monday night.

According to the police, Mohd Parvez, who worked at a fuel station and lived with his three children and parents in SRT colony in Yakutpura, was arrested by the Rajendranagar police four months ago on charges of killing his wife.

“A month ago, he got bail in the case and came out of the jail. He was staying in his house in SRT colony where he was found hanging,” Rein Bazaar Sub-inspector B Narsimha said.

