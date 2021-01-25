Hyderabad: National Girl Child Day observed

By | Published: 9:26 pm

Hyderabad: On the occasion of National Girl Child Day on Sunday, the City Civil Court Legal Services Authority organised various programmes in the city.

Addressing a programme organised in Moghalpura, K Murali Mohan, Secretary, Legal Services Authority said that throughout the world, girls were facing several problems and discrimination from their birth and as women till death.

“If the girl is educated, the entire family will be educated, and entire society will be educated. Another problem the girl child of this country facing is malnutrition. Many surveys are showing that proper food is not being provided to the girl children when compared with boys,” he said.

Another major problem was pre-natal diagnosis with the girl child being aborted illegally after illegal sex determination which was a serious offence, he said, adding that because of such cruel practices, the ratio of girls and boys was becoming unequal.

