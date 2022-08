Hyderabad: NCC donates mid day meal vehicle to Akshayapatra Foundation

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, NCC has donated a mid day meal vehicle to Akshayapatra Foundation.

NCC Founder and Chairman Emeritus, Dr.AVS Raju cut the ribbon and handed over the keys to the representative of the Foundation.

During the financial year 2022-23, NCC will be donating three vehicles to the Foundation, one each in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. The total cost of the three vehicles is Rs.44 lakhs.