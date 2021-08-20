Hyderabad: New Amaze launched at Green Honda

Hyderabad: New Honda Amaze was launched recently at Green Honda Nagole showroom here. According to a press release, Sridhar, sales head, Raghavendra, accounts head, Nagesh, auto terrace head, and Anil, accessories head, were present.

The New Amaze’s exterior changes include sleek solid wing face front grille with fine chrome moulding lines offering strong and sophisticated impression, modern and stylish advanced LED projector headlamps with integrated signature LED DRLs, New Advanced LED front fog lamps with sleek chrome garnish and a redesigned front bumper lower grille for wider appearance. The newly designed headlamps along with front fog lamps provide a homogenous design appeal to the front of the car when lit up at night, the release added.

The Honda Amaze is available in three grades in petrol and diesel variants – E is retained unchanged, and New S and New VX in Manual Transmission. Additionally, CVT is available in S and VX grades in Petrol and VX grade in Diesel. It is available in a choice of five exterior colours – Meteoroid Grey (new introduction), Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic and Golden Brown Metallic, the press release added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .