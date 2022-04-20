Hyderabad: Nichino India launches Orchestra to fight pests in rice

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:37 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

Plant protection solutions company Nichino India launched a product called Orchestra in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Plant protection solutions company Nichino India launched a product called Orchestra in Hyderabad on Wednesday. It will help farmers deal with brown plant hopper (BPH) in rice. BPH is one of the devastating pests that cause huge losses to farmers.

Nichino India Managing Director Tomooka Naohiro said the product is developed through a joint research at Japan and will be available in both Japan and Indian Markets.

It was test marketed in recent rabi season. Farmers observed uniform panicles and better grain filling, implying increase in yields. Majority of the products in the market now have resistance issues and farmers tend to use more sprays for BPH control. The high usage results in the agro ecosystem getting damaged impacting the population of beneficial insects like spiders, lady bird beetles, mirid bugs and others. Orchestra controls the BPH effectively and selectively without hurting the beneficial insects, the company said.

The company plans to make more products under the Make in India initiative. Its turnover is about Rs 630 crore now and it has a three per cent market share in the Indian agro chemical market. Chilli and rice are focus areas.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .