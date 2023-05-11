Hyderabad: Nine member gang of thieves arrested in Madhapur

The police recovered nine gold chains and three mobile phones valued at Rs. 6.3 lakh from them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:46 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Hyderabad: Nine members of a gang of chain snatchers and pocket pickers, who targeted people travelling in RTC buses, were arrested by the Madhapur police here on Thursday.

The arrested persons were Londe Nagesh, H Dharmender, Kamle Anil, Rurenshi Rahul, Kamble Heera, Kamble Laxman, Voddera Prasad, Vemula Srinivas and Upadhi Ramesh, all residents of Mangar Basthi, Mallepally.

DCP (Madhapur), K Shilpavalli said the gang moved around in buses and bus stops and after identifying passengers wearing gold chains, diverted their attention and stole property from them.

“The offenders identified their victims at bus stops and followed them into buses. On getting an opportunity, they would steal the property and get down from the bus. All the suspects moved around in groups,” she said.

Following instances of theft of gold chains in buses at Madhapur and surroundings, the police formed special teams and nabbed the gang members. Nagesh, Dharmender and Laxman were previously involved in similar cases and arrested by the police. However, after coming out of the prison they resumed their activities.