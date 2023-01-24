Hyderabad: Minor girl kidnapped in Madhapur; neighbour suspected

The 14-year-old teenager reportedly left house informing her parents she was going to school on Saturday, but did not return home.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:21 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

The 14-year-old teenager reportedly left house informing her parents she was going to school on Saturday, but did not return home.

Hyderabad: A minor girl who went missing from her house in Madhapur on Saturday, remained untraced even on Tuesday. The police booked a kidnap case and suspect a youngster from the neighbourhood.

The 14-year-old teenager, a class nine student, reportedly left house informing her parents she was going to school on Saturday, but did not return home. Anxious family members after searching for her, approached the Madhapur police and lodged a complaint.

A case was booked and special team was formed to search the girl at the earliest. The footage from the surveillance cameras are being verified.