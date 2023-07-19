Hyderabad: Noted artist Prabhakar passes away

Prabhakar Babu worked in the popular children magazine Chandamama and was a contemporary of famous artists like Vaddadi Papaiah

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:52 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Artist Prabhakar Babu (File Photo)

Hyderabad: A noted artist and illustrator, Prabhakar Babu passed away in his house in Gandhinagar here on Monday. Prabhakar had a fall in the house and passed away.

He was 75 and survived by two sons and a daughter. His funeral was conducted on Tuesday.

Prabhakar Babu worked in the popular children magazine Chandamama and was a contemporary of famous artists like Vaddadi Papaiah.

After his stint in Chandamama, Prabhakar worked as an artist and illustrator in Andhra Jyothi and Andhra Bhoomi Telugu magazines and was known for his illlustrations.