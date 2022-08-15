Hyderabad: Noted bird breeder Naveed Qureshi honoured at global summit

Hyderabad: Noted breeder of birds from Hyderabad, Naveed Qureshi has received an ‘award of excellence’ during the International Business Summit-2022 for his research on poultry.

The third-generation breeder of exotic birds, Naveed is well known among the community of bird lovers in Hyderabad for his prowess in breeding of rare birds, especially various species of swans for over two-decades.

Accepting the award of excellence during the international business summit, Naneed said, “My mission is to promote, encourage, preserve and conserve the exotic poultry breeds”.

The International Business Summit 2022 was organised by the Muslim Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) with an aim to establish a broad-based business and industry development organisation besides uniting the businessmen, professionals and industrialists from the minority community. The summit also provides guidance and extend help to businessmen and industrialists besides offering services to minority institutions.

The MCCI also aims to formulate, policies, procedures, programmes and education programmes for the upliftment of Muslims and the aim of the organisation is to ensure, that academicians, management experts, businessmen and industrialists join hands and make a strong institution that support the economic revival within the Muslims and the country.