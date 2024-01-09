Hyderabad: OGH surgeons extract metal nails from GI tract of 21-year-old prisoner

A police escort had brought the 21-year-old prisoner, Mohd Sohail, to OGH after he complained of stomach ache and severe indigestion.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 04:38 PM

Hyderabad: Several foreign objects including metal nails were removed from the gastrointestinal (GI) tract of a prisoner by the senior surgeons of Osmania General Hospital (OGH).

A police escort had brought the 21-year-old prisoner, Mohd Sohail, to OGH after he complained of stomach ache and severe indigestion. He was admitted to the 7th unit of the General Surgery wing under Dr. B. Ramesh, Professor of General Surgery, and after investigations, was referred to the gastroenterology department for removal of the foreign bodies.

Dr. B. Ramesh Kumar, Professor and HoD of Gastroenterology, and his team removed several foreign bodies including ingested nails, from the patient’s GI tract and post the surgery, the patient was stable.

The OGH Superintendent, Dr. B. Nagendar appreciate the teamwork of general surgery and gastroenterology departments and congratulated the doctors. The Head of Gastroenterology, Dr. B. Ramesh Kumar said the department in the past has done many foreign body removal procedures through endoscopy, many a time, from the GI tract of children, the youngest being a 2 month old baby.