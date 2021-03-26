Hyderabad: One killed in car crash near HITEX arch

The victim was identified as Vishwa Tej (26) from Nellore of Andhra Pradesh, while his friend who was injured was identified as Ravi (25)

Hyderabad: One person was killed and his friend injured when the car they were traveling in crashed into the road median near the HITEX arch at Madhapur here on Friday. Police suspect rash and negligent driving led to the mishap. Doubts of drunk driving are also being raised, with the police waiting for the autopsy report to verify this.

The victim was identified as Vishwa Tej (26) from Nellore of Andhra Pradesh, while his friend who was injured was identified as Ravi (25). Both were close friends and students of a private college.

According to the Madhapur police, they were proceeding towards Madhapur from Jubilee Hills in a car driven by Tej, who was reportedly in an inebriated condition. When they reached near the HITEX arch, the car which allegedly was driven fast went out of control and crashed into the road median .

“While Tej died on the spot, his friend survived with a few fractures,” police said, adding that it was still unclear if they were drunk at the time of the accident. A case of negligence causing death and injuries was booked. If the autopsy reveals that it was a case of drunk driving, the case will be altered, officials said, adding that the body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue and later handed over to the family.

