One killed in Hyderabad as speeding Ferrari rams into him

By | Published: 5:38 pm

Hyderabad: A pedestrian was killed and another sustained injury when a speeding Ferrari car rammed into them on the busy Jubilee Hills – Madhapur road on Sunday afternoon.

The victim was identified as Yesu Babu who died on the spot.

The eyewitnesses told the police that the driver of the Ferrari was driving at a high speed and rammed into the two persons who were crossing the road. On information the police rushed to the spot and took the driver into custody.

The injured person is shifted to hospital for treatment while the body of Yesu Babu is shifted to Osmania Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.

